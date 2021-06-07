The Broken Bow Police Department and the Custer County Sheriff's Office are receiving Automated External Defibrillators (AED) through the Nebraska Dept. of Health and Human Services (DHHS) as part of a $6.4 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
BBPD will receive seven EADs and CCSO will receive eight. Training is scheduled for this Wednesday, June 9.
AEDs are being distributed to all law enforcement organizations throughout the state. This grant builds on a previously awarded $5.9 million grant that distributed mechanical CPR devices to Nebraska EMS services and hospitals.
DHHS will oversee the distribution of 2,500 AEDs to law enforcement agencies, first responders, and state offices and facilities. The initial disbursement occurred May 17 at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln.
“Seconds really count during a cardiac arrest,” said Tim Wilson, Program Director for the DHHS Office of Emergency Health System and a licensed paramedic. “This is a big state, and first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure that those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”
DHHS will distribute the AEDs to participating law enforcement agencies for primary response vehicles. In addition, master trainers will teach and refresh CPR and AED skills across 25 distribution sites. The sites have been strategically placed across Nebraska to reduce travel time for participants. Distribution of the AEDs is planned to conclude in 2022. Nebraska DHHS will manage communication regarding the training requirements and device distribution.
AEDs are portable devices used to diagnose and treat sudden cardiac arrest through defibrillation, which re-establishes an effective heart rhythm. The AEDs selected for distribution feature technology that reduces pauses during CPR and, therefore, improves blood circulation and odds of survival. These devices can also use Wi-Fi to send near real-time information about a patient’s heart to emergency services, thus improving post-event evaluation and care.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust and DHHS encourage law enforcement agencies that already own AEDs to exchange or redistribute them to local community organizations that need them.
