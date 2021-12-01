The Broken Bow Police Department stepped up its enforcement of the mandatory safety belt law Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, 2021, during the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” mobilization, according to Police Chief Steve Scott.
During the mobilization there were 24 calls to service, 40 total traffic contacts and 4 citations were issued.
National statistics show that, when used, seat belts reduce the risk of fatalities by 45 percent for front-seat passenger car occupants and 60 percent for light truck occupants.
“Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” is made possible through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
