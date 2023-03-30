Texting and driving U Drive. U Test. U Pay.

BROKEN BOW, NEB. March 29, 2023 - The Broken Bow Police Department will be teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay.  The high visibility enforcement effort will take place from April 3 through April 9, 2023.

According to NHTSA, 32,483 people died in distraction-affected crashes over the 10 year period from 2011-2020.  In 2020, 8 percent of all motor-vehicle crash fatalities were linked to distracted driving.

