BROKEN BOW, NEB. March 29, 2023 - The Broken Bow Police Department will be teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. The high visibility enforcement effort will take place from April 3 through April 9, 2023.
According to NHTSA, 32,483 people died in distraction-affected crashes over the 10 year period from 2011-2020. In 2020, 8 percent of all motor-vehicle crash fatalities were linked to distracted driving.
According to Police Chief Steve Scott, “Distracted driving is a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads, and most of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving.” Nebraska research from 2022 showed that 1 in 10 drivers is distracted by using electronic devices.
Violating Nebraska’s distracted-driving laws can be costly. The fine for using a handheld communication device while driving in Nebraska will result in $200 to $500 in fines and put 3 points on your driving record that can have additional costs.
The Broken Bow Police Department and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel.
If you need to text or are expecting a text message, pull over to a safe location and park.
- Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.”
- Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
- If you are struggling to not text and drive, activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature.
Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. Remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.