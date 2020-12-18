This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with the Broken Bow Police Department (BBPD) to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving.
From Dec. 18, 2020, through Jan. 1, 2021, law enforcement will participate in the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.
Statewide in Nebraska, there were 6,412 DUI arrests recorded in 2019 by NDOT–Highway Safety Office. Nebraska’s Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization analyzed 1,544 DUI cases that occurred in 2019, that is 23 percent of the total cases (when compared to 2018 numbers). These cases were primarily misdemeanor charges, unless the individual was charged with a DUI 3rd .15+ or higher – those are considered felony offenses in the state of Nebraska.
Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott asks you to plan ahead and get a designated driver or call someone for a ride. Please make the choice not to drive impaired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.