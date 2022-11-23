BROKEN BOW, NEB. - At Monday evening’s school board meeting (Nov. 21, 2022), members of the board reviewed the results of a survey taken by BBPS staff.
In answer to the question, “So you feel BBPS needs a facility upgrade at the Middle School/High School level?” 86.3 percent of the 51 staff said, “Yes.”
In answer to the question, “How would you rate the facilities within Broken Bow MS/HS?” the response “Excellent” barely registered at 1.9 percent. Good received 15.7 percent, Fair 60.8 percent and Poor 21.6 percent.
In answer to, “Are you concerned that BBPS students are graduating with less education/experience due to facilities?” 62.7 percent of staff responded Yes, 23.5 percent said No and 13.7 percent were unsure.
Staff members were were also asked if improved facilities would help BBPS recruit future staff? 78.4 percent said Yes, 13.7 percent said they were unsure and 7.8 percent said they were unsure.
Superintendent Darren Tobey said the board will once again “dive into data” as they consider options to update BBPS facilities.
The board also reviewed their evaluation of Superintendent Darren Tobey. President Tom Osmond said on a 1 to 4 scale, with 4 being the highest rating, Tobey received an overall rating of 3.62 on nine areas evaluated.
Read more about the BBPS board meeting in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
