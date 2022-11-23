BBMS Broken Bow Middle School 2021

Broken Bow Middle School, Broken Bow, Neb., 2021

 Mona Weatherly

BROKEN BOW, NEB. - At Monday evening’s school board meeting (Nov. 21, 2022), members of the board reviewed the results of a survey taken by BBPS staff.

In answer to the question, “So you feel BBPS needs a facility upgrade at the Middle School/High School level?” 86.3 percent of the 51 staff said, “Yes.”

