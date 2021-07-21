At Monday evening’s meeting (July 19, 2021), the Broken Bow School Board approved a letter of non-support of the proposed Health Education Standards to be sent to the Nebraska Board of Education. All present board members signed the letter after the meeting with one board member absent. That signature has been obtained and the letter sent.
In other business, the board approved a contract with First National Capital Markets Director Tobin Buchanan for pre-bond issue election services. The contract means that Buchanan will assist the district in preparation for a potential bond issue for the November ballot.
The contract for Ashley Holcomb, pre-school teacher, was approved.
Superintendent Darren Tobey has said that plans right now are to start the school year “as normal as possible” with no requirements for masks. “People will be welcome to wear masks if they want,” he said.
