The Broken Bow School board approved a resolution Monday (Sept. 14, 2021) to set a special election for a $29.9 bond for renovation and construction of the Middle School and High School. Read more about it in the Sept. 16, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In addition, the board approved the purchase of an activity bus and approved the budget for the 2021-2022 school year. For the fourth year in a row, the district is requesting the same amount of property tax revenue.
The board approved the sale of the Custer building to the Custer Learning Center, a still-being-formed non-profit that is organizing to provide quality daycare for the area.
For details, see page A3 in the Sept. 16, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
