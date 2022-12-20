Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High 23F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end in the evening leading to cloudy conditions overnight. Low -17F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.