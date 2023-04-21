BBPS Broken Bow Public School renovate rebuild photos Nov 2021

Photos of the Broken Bow High School and Middle School were taken during a November, 2021 community tour of the the facilities.

 Mona Weatherly

Broken Bow Public Schools will host a community meeting to discuss facility needs and the future of facilities at BBPD. This meeting will be held Thursday, April 27, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Adams Land & Cattle Corporate Office on First Avenue in Broken Bow. Lunch will be provided. If you have an opinion on whether or not BBPS should continue as is, renovate or rebuild, this meeting is for you!

