Community members will have the opportunity to hear about the upcoming budget, new preschool, new staff members and a potential facilities project in six meetings scheduled for July 26 and 27. Don't miss out on the action next week. Attend one of the meetings at the times and locations listed below. Superintendent Darren Tobey and staff members will lead the meetings.
Monday, July 26, 2021
- 7 a.m. - Tumbleweed Cafe
- 12 p.m. noon - BBPS District Board Room, BB High School, lunch will be provided
- 5:30 p.m. - Bonfire Grill
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
- 7 a.m. - City Cafe
- 12 p.m. noon - Adams Land and Cattle, lunch will be provided
- 5:30 p.m. - Fiesta Brava
