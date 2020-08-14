Broken Bow Public Schools BBPS logo

A Broken Bow Public Schools staff member has tested positive for COVID, according to BBPS's website, bbps.org. The post states "As a precautionary measure, we have decided to close the MS/HS building today, Friday, August 14, 2020.  Only the MS/HS building will be closed with no classes.  North Park Elementary will remain open with regular classes and the normal Friday early dismissal time."

