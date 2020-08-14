A Broken Bow Public Schools staff member has tested positive for COVID, according to BBPS's website, bbps.org. The post states "As a precautionary measure, we have decided to close the MS/HS building today, Friday, August 14, 2020. Only the MS/HS building will be closed with no classes. North Park Elementary will remain open with regular classes and the normal Friday early dismissal time."
BBPS staff member tests COVID-19 positive; high school/middle school closed Friday Aug. 14
