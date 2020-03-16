Broken Bow Public School has announced all activities will be suspended starting today, March 16, 2020. At this time, classes and practices will go on as scheduled. Outside use of building will be suspended and visits to the buildings will be limited.
Complete details and comments from Superintendent Darren Tobey on the BBPS policy regarding can be viewed at this link at the schools website: https://bbps.org/important-update-regarding-bbps-and-covid-19-3-16-2020/
