Broken Bow students will be learning remotely for the foreseeable future, according to a statement released by Broken Bow Public School Superintendent Darren Tobey. Students and parents wil be able to retrieve books, Chromebooks and other materials Monday, March 30.
Below is the full statement:
I would like to announce at this time (the afternoon of March 25, 2020) Broken Bow Public Schools will start off-campus learning starting March 31 to run indefinitely. This decision to start off-campus learning was a difficult decision and was made with recommendations from NDE, CDC, and local health officials. Our top priority will always be the safety of our students, staff, and community. We will continue to limit access to each building to essential personnel only. Also at this time, all activities are suspended indefinitely.
On March 30, we will open up each building for students and parents to retrieve Chromebooks and materials from student lockers/classrooms. We ask that you take everything with you while we transition to off-campus learning. Please keep in mind during this transition to be patient and communicate with your school buildings teachers/admin if you need anything.
You will also receive a detailed letter regarding off-campus learning and the March 30 pick up date.
Until Next Time:
Take care, be safe, and GO BOW.
Darren Tobey
BBPS Superintendent
