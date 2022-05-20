At the EMS Night (Thursday, May 19, 2022), the Broken Bow EMS crew presented a plaque of appreciation to Becton-Dickinson of Broken Bow.
"Every year we like to show appreciation and awareness of what businesses do for the ambulance service," Broken Bow Emergency Services Director Andy Holland said. "BD plays a major role because of all the EMTS who work there. The pager goes off and BD allows them to leave ... without BD, we would be struggling."
BD Plant Manager David Berge said, "We are so thankful we have a great ambulance and fire team here in Broken Bow. We are always happy to support the community."
At EMS Night, members of the EMS team serve a meal to members of the community to thank them for their support. Door prizes and raffles are held. This year, the LIFENET helicopter flew in from Kearney and people were able to see the helicopter up close and inside and ask questions of the pilot, flight nurse and flight medic.
See more details on EMS Night in the May 26 issue of the Chief.
