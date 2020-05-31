About 160 employees out of approximately 600 total employees of Becton Dickinson in Broken Bow will be furloughed, according to Troy Kirkpatrick, Sr. Director, Public Relations, Becton Dickinson (BD) on Friday, May 29, 2020.
The furloughs will begin June 7 and may last four to eight weeks. Pay will be suspended during that time however, employees will retain benefits during the furlough, according to Kirkpatrick.
"Employees will retain their medical, dental and vision benefits and BD will pay both the employer and employee costs during the furlough period," Kirkpatrick said in an email to the Custer County Chief. "As soon as we are able, we will resume operations and welcome back our furloughed employees to their regular roles and responsibilities."
Kikrpatrick emphasized that while on furlough, the employees remain employed by BD and, where applicable, are eligible for unemployment benefits. BD will assist employees with registering for unemployment status beginning this week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in demand for some medical testing products and a decrease in demand for others.
"BD has ramped up production of products that are critical to the COVID-19 response to maximum levels. In fact, the entire BD organization has gone above and beyond to respond to this pandemic by flexing manufacturing to focus on critical products, using all resources available – like 3D printing facemasks — and supporting hospitals as they urgently ramp up critical care bed capacity," Kirkpatrick said.
The decrease in demand for other products is due to decreased wellness visits, non-urgent surgeries, elective procedures and some types of research while resources are focused on fighting coronavirus.
Kirkpatrick explained, "For those parts of our business, we have built inventory to levels that we anticipate will meet current, near-term demand, and have made the difficult decision to pause a limited number of our manufacturing lines which has resulted in furloughs and reduced work schedules for some of our dedicated and hardworking employees at these facilities. These actions, which we expect to be short-term, allow BD to temporarily stop or slow production in impacted operations while retaining BD associates as employees."
The process of notifying Broken Bow employees began Friday, May 29, according to Kirkpatrick, and was to be completed by Saturday evening. He also said about 30 temporary workers will be released from their temporary work assignments.
