Volunteers are needed to ring bells this holiday season.
Bell ringing for the Salvation Army started Nov. 26 and goes through Friday, Dec. 25. Of the money donated locally, 90 percent goes to those in need in Custer County.
To register, call one of the following individuals or use the link on Facebook at Salvation Army - Custer County, Nebraska.
- Mo Hunsberger 308-870-1406
- Cheryl Smith 308-872-0044
- Carol Allen 308-870-4397
- Julie Toline 402-677-9323
Bell Ringing donations help support the Back-to-School book bag and school supply program, Santa Cop holiday gifts and medical assistance with vision, dental and prescription services. It also aides with financial support for swim lesson, food pantries, Christmas hams, meals for recovering seniors, Diaper Depot, Weekend food backpack program, college/continuing education for foster students, Student clothing need, Halloween Safety, temporary housing, fuel and groceries for fire victims and stranded travelers.
