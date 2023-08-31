Did you take the opportunity to learn how to recognize signs of human trafficking and what to do if you see it? For three days, the Broken Bow Area Rotary hosted Truckers Against Trafficking to help raise awareness of this illicit industry that generates more than $1.5 billion in the U.S. alone. Read what the Nebraska State Patrol and the Custer County Sheriff's Office talked about in the Aug. 31, 2023 Chief. Presentations were made possible through grants from the Custer County Foundation, Melham Medical Center and the City of Broken Bow.
- Signs may include evidence: talk about a older/younger friend, boyfriend or girlfriend, sudden and unexplained expensive gifts, runnning away from home or noticeable changes in behavior, unexplained absences, multiple cell phones, large amounts of unexplained cash, unusual tattoos, talk of travel to cities, cell phone that are locked, lack of eye contact and one person speaking for another or for a group. (Nebraska State Patrol)
- In 2021, Nebraska recorded 57 cases from 240 tips from 107 victims, survivors and observers. There were 134 victims involved, with some cases affecting more than one. Most victims in Nebraska in 2021 were teens and women aged 14-30. If you see something that isn’t right, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888, SMS: HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733) or the Nebraska Human Trafficking Hotline 24 hours per day, at 833-PLS-LOOK (833-757-5665). (Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force)
