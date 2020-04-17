Mary Ridder, Chairman of the Nebraska Public Service Commission reported, since March, 2020, the FCC has received over 1000 complaints involving COVID-19. “Some of those COVID complaints involve scams. Some are scam calls, some have been scam e-mails,” Ridder said via email.
Ridder reminds the public that the FCC has set up a webpage, https://www.fcc.gov/covid-scams, that provides information about typical scam approaches - phone, text or email. There are tips to help you avoid falling victim to false offers of free home testing, cures and helping you receive your stimulus check. “On the page you can even listen to some of audio of actual scam calls,” Ridder said.
The following information is from https://www.fcc.gov/covid-scams. Visit that website for more information.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact the United States, phone scammers have seized the opportunity to prey on consumers.
The Federal Communications Commission has received reports of scams and hoaxes offering free home testing, promoting bogus cures, selling health insurance, preying on virus fears. These scam campaigns are by phone calls, robocalls, emails and text messages.
To protect yourself against bogus email and texts, do not click on links in texts related to the virus. Be suspicious of all links, even those that appear to be from someone you know. Check cdc.gov/coronavirus for the most current information.
Some of the scams impersonate government agencies. One text scam claims to be from the FCC and offers $30,000 in relief. Another impersonates the US Department of Health and Human Services and insists the recipient must take a mandatory online COVID-19 test via a link. These are scams.
The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration have posted consumer warnings about fake websites and phishing emails used to promote bogus products
Additional opportunities scammers may offer the chance to contribute to a bogus charity, HVAC duct cleaning to protect your home, work-from-home opportunities, student loan repayments and debt consolidation. Small businesses are also targets with funding and loan scams.
Many consumers will be receiving stimulus checks from the federal government. No one will call you or text you to verify personal information or bank account in order to release the funds. If someone asks for this information for your stimulus check, it is a scam. Do not give them information. Government agencies do not call to request personal information or money.
If you think you've been a victim of a coronavirus scam, contact law enforcement immediately.
The FCC offers the following tips to help you protect yourself from scams, including coronavirus scams:
- Do not respond to calls or texts from unknown numbers, or any others that appear suspicious.
- Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.
- Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.
- Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.
- Do not click any links in a text message. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren't hacked.
- Always check on a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.