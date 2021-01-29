Low, thick fog is reducing visibilities this morning (Friday, Jan. 29, 2021).
According to the National Weather Service office in North Platte, the fog is spread across southwest and north central Nebraska.
A Dense Fog Advisory continues through noon today.
Visibililites of less than a quarter mile are possible and travel conditions could be hazardous.
Additional fog is expected to develop again tonight and continue through Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.