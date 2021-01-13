With very strong winds forecast for central and western Nebraska for the next two days, some rural customers of CPPD may be concerned about power outages.
Rick Nelson, General Manager of Custer Public Power, said because this is a wind event and no ice is expected, not a lot of damage may be done to power lines, however, he added, “You never can tell.”
Nelson recommends that CPPD customer take normal winter weather preparations. “Make sure batteries are charged, water is available and you have your account number handy,” he said. “It is always good to be prepared.”
In the event of a power outage, call 308-872-2451. After hours, call 888-749-2453.
If you encounter downed poles or lines, stay away from them. Call CPPD immediately. If it is an emergency situation and live wires are on a property such as a building, call 911.
CPPD is ready take care of outages if they occur. “Our crews are always on standby and ready to work when needed,” Nelson said.
Custer Public Power also encourages vegetation/tree management around power lines to help prevent power outages.
Some things you can do to prepare:
- Make sure cell phone batteries are fully charged.
- Make sure flashlights are working and have good batteries.
- Have water ready in the event your well loses power.
- Follow all safety precautions if you use a generator during a power outage.
- If you are a CPPD customer, put a copy of your statement or your account number at a easily accessed location (such as on the refrigerator) in the event you need to call and report a power outage.
The National Weather Service also recommends securing loose objects. Consider securing items such as yard decor, trash cans, lawn chairs, small pet houses and other outdoor items.
