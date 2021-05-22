This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the May 20, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I had a subscriber tell me they look forward to receiving their Chief in the mail each week. That definitely made my day. More times than not, we hear the error we made, not the successes we have had.
I also heard during graduation week from a parent of a graduate. The Chief was part of their memories as they were pulling newspaper clippings out of a storage box and putting a scrapbook together for their graduate.
It gives us great pride what we put on paper years ago brought back joys and memories for them. That brings a smile to our heart, knowing we have been a special part of life for that family.
Thank you to all of you who look forward to the paper each and every week.
Thank you also to the new subscriptions we have received over the past few weeks!
May is Beef month, we are always happy to put together the special publications we do. Each year, we put our thinking hats on regarding the stories we write. Each year, we have some amazing people to interview and get to know. We learn about topics all the while we are writing the pieces for you. More importantly, we are very proud to promote Beef. I hope you too enjoy reading it and get out and eat beef!
Take into account that in this week’s paper, we have 30 pages. We had six employees last week (we did start on the Beef publication a few weeks ago) and now we are down to just five. The pictures, the words and all the designing of the ads, it all takes time. Time that sometimes we just don’t feel we have, somehow, we do get it all completed.
If you ever have an idea for us to write about, give me a call. If you feel you would enjoy putting words on paper and helping us out here and there, I encourage you to call. You might not want a full or part time job, but you might like writing here and there!
Special thank you to all the advertisers. Without their support, we could not put the pages together. I hope you all take the time read over all the ads, and shop at these businesses if they have goods or service you need. Especially I hope you all go out to have one of the specialty hamburgers that we featured on page 16.
Beef, it is such a foundation for so many or our lives. Join with us to Salute our Beef producers. Thank you.
