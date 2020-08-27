The University of Nebraska Extension in partnership with Sandhills Vet Clinic will be hosting an opportunity for local beef producers to complete Beef Quality Assurance Training on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Training will take place at the Arthur Veterans Memorial Hall in Arthur, Nebraska.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Preregister with Sandhills Vet Clinic 308-764-2275, sandhillsvc@nebnet.net or Lincoln County Extension Office, 308-532-2683 by phone or by emailing Extension Educator Randy Saner at randy.saner@unl.edu if you are planning on attending.
Cost of Beef Quality Assurance Certification is $20.00 per individual. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed and all relevant safety precautions will be utilized.
