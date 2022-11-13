This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Nov. 10, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
The mid-term elections are over but I don’t want to wait until 2024 to address campaign reform.
Here’s my beginning thoughts on what I want. At this point, I know I’m asking for “Pie in the Sky,” but, hey, if you don’t ask, you’ll never know, right?
• Get rid of Political Action Committees (PACs). I know, I know, a lot of people will say PACs are part of Freedom of Speech. I have no problem with Freedom of Speech (I happen to be a fan of both it and Freedom of the Press). Along with freedom, though, comes responsibility. If you want to speak freely, then be responsible for what you say.
• If we can’t get rid of PACs, we must have transparency. PACs have catchy names like “Nebraskans for Liberty” and “Nebraska’s Future Now.” You have absolutely no idea who or what is funding them unless you look beyond the name. Rather than the fancy names, how about including the names of the donors to the PAC and how much they contributed. If that was currently in place, we’d all know that Gov. Pete Ricketts put more than $300,000 into the Nebraska Future Action Fund (yes, that’s its real name), the source of some pretty degrading postcards about a fellow Republican.
• Let’s have time limits on campaigns. I’ve heard some people might announce this month for the 2024 elections. Two years, folks, that’s two years. Go ahead and announce but let’s set time limits on campaign ads. Let’s come up with a reasonable time so we aren’t all so weary by Election Day that we can barely find our way to polls, let alone want to.
• “Paid for by” information on television ads must be at least 25 percent the height of the total screen and remain on the screen for the duration of the ad.
• How much money comes from out-of-state to fund Nebraska elections? Does this need to be changed?
• Get rid of those nasty, accusing voices on TV and radio ads. It’s said that very few people like negative campaign ads yet they work. Not in my house, they don’t. That’s what the mute button on the remote is for.
This is just the beginning. I’m serious. I want change!
What changes would you like to see for campaign reform? Email me at chiefnews@custercountychief.com or send me a letter.
Let’s start a campaign of our own.
