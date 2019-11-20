The weather is changing with cold winds bringing in rain and the chance for snow overnight.
As the weather turns more wintery, at least for a day, the city of Broken Bow begins to look more like the holidays.
Broken Bow City workers were busy putting up holiday decorations in the Square this afternoon (Wed., Nov. 20, 2019).
Daytime temps will be in the mid-30s tomorrow after a night that will likely bring rain and maybe some snow mixed in. Temps will rise with Friday forecast to be mostly sunny and 40 degrees. High temps for the weekend should be 50 or higher.
