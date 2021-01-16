This column by Chief's General Manager Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was first published in the Jan. 14, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Did we become complacent and comfortable? Think back just five years ago at the start of a new year. Were you concerned about a pandemic in our country or riots in our Nation’s Capitol or even at our State Capitol in Lincoln?
Last week we watched as the events unfolded of rioters breaking windows at the Capitol and storming the halls of the building. Over the summer we saw images on the news of riots and vandalism in Lincoln. Did you ask yourself, is this our country and nation? Did you ask where did everyone come from? This summer we heard stories of deliveries of pallets of bricks in Lincoln and people being brought in and paid to riot.
Think about it. Many of these individuals who caused so much trouble traveled into D.C. and even into Lincoln. You did not see our farmers, ranchers and our individuals here in Custer County traveling to take part and vandalizing.
This country was founded on freedoms, but is this really what they meant by freedom of speech and freedom to express? Are you asking yourself, what can I really do from here?
I don’t have the answer but I believe we all need to take a minute and think about what is going on. In the fall of 2008, we traveled to D.C. I walked up those steps and saw all of our rich nation’s history and yet, I just can’t imagine myself on those same steps last week.
We also traveled to Gettysburg. At the time, Chip was reading a book about Gettysburg, the march to Gettysburg and all the battles. Again, as we drove the route, I could not imagine myself marching that journey as many of the solders did at the time. We also toured the many historic buildings seeing the bullets and mortar shells still lodged in their walls. We looked at photos of buildings where a pile of limbs were as they had been tossed out the window of the make shift surgery room from someone’s home. Touring Gettysburg, both Chip and I felt death all around us, we did not feel life even though the community was a buzz with tourism and life.
That was a real part of our Nation’s history so we could live the life we have been living for so many years.
As the next few weeks unfold, the crystal ball is not telling us what will happen. You can bet that so many years ago as the army’s marched towards Gettysburg, their crystal ball could not tell them what was going to happen either. Were we complacent and comfortable? I believe we all need to believe that right and just will prevail, to protect our freedom but more importantly, to protect our freedom and peace.
