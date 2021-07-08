This morning (07/08/21) in Custer County District Court, Judge Karin Noakes ordered a bench warrant for Dominique D. Dukes when Dukes, 34, of Chicago, Ill., failed to appear for scheduled arraignment, plea and sentencing. Defense attorney Michael Borders requested a continuance saying he hadn’t heard from his client. County Attorney Steven Bowers requested the bench warrant stating Dukes is the last of three co-defendants in related cases in Custer County and two other counties.
Judge Noakes ordered the warrant with a $10,000/10 percent bond. Dukes faces one count, Attempt of a Class 3 or 3a Felony (forgery, first degree) with an alleged offense date of April 15, 2020.
In State v. Kenneth E. Loucks, Judge Noakes appointed Christopher Wickham when Loucks requested a court appointed attorney. Loucks, 43 of Broken Bow faces seven charges of probation violation and is now scheduled to appear Aug. 5 at 9:30 a.m. to admit or deny allegations.
In the only other criminal case on the docket for today (07/08/21), a continuance was granted for the Probation Violation hearing of Robyn R. Kelly, 57, of Omaha so that Kelly could be served. The hearing is continued to Aug. 5 at 9:45 a.m. In 2016, Kelly was found guilty by the court of one count, Abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class 3A felony.
