At 11:35 a.m. today (Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020), the case of State of Nebraska v. Jonathon H. Berghorst was submitted to the jury for deliberation.
After more than five hours of deliberation, the jury returned to the courtroom at 5 p.m. to inform Custer County Judge Tami Schendt that a consensus had been reached on one count, however a consensus hadn’t been reached on the the other count. No indication was given which account had been determined.
The jury was given the choice to continue deliberation into the evening or reconvene tomorrow morning (Friday, Jan. 31) at 9 a.m.
The jury chose to reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The jury of six is comprised of three men and three women.
Former Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst faces charges of Assault in the third degree and Oppression under color of office in connection with a fight behind a bar in downtown Broken Bow in the early morning hours of April 6, 2019 and interactions with Broken Bow police officers afterwards.
