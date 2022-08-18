Games, bouncy houses, sno-cone treats and a former Husker football player greeted Broken Bow students today (Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022) at the first day of the new school year. Elementary students lined up for bouncy houses, an obstacle course and a chance to dunk administrators and school board members. Aske'd how many times she went into the water, School Board Members Pam Holcomb said, "I lost count."
At the middle school and high school, the day started with a motivational talk by former Husker and NFL football player Demoine Adams with the TeamMate Mentoring Program and there were games such as Cornhole and Kan Jam held on the practice field.
