This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Sept. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Farm Safety week is this week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Sept. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Farm Safety week is this week.
It has been said that farming is one of the most dangerous occupations! That means we have many brave souls farming the land here in Nebraska each and every day!
When you are on the farm, safety is on your mind, not just for a week, but each and every day. This week, we celebrate the advancements in safety and are reminded what should and should not be done.
Who knew some of the fun we had years ago as children would be considered unsafe today? I still remember riding the combine with Dad, holding onto the bar as I stood by him going through the corn or wheat fields. Who knew that better was coming with enclosed cabs, buddy seats, safety belts, heating and air.
Driving a hay truck was one of my summer jobs in high school. I drove a 1957 (I think) Dodge that you had to start by pushing a lever in on the floor. I don’t really remember how I turned it off. There was no air and the hand crank window did not work really well, so once you had the window down on a hot day, you kept it down and put up with the hay drifting into the cab as the dump wagon loaded the truck. Sometimes, to avoid the onslaught directly on me, I would pull up to the wagon, then slide across the seat as fast as I could and run away from the truck to avoid the dry itchy hay sticking to my sweaty skin. Of course, I had an older brother who loved to torment me so he did not wait for me to exit the truck.
There were definitely no air bags or seat belts in that truck. Who knew better things were coming - electric windows, seat belts, heating and air.
Last week farmers attended Husker Harvest Days where the latest and best was on display. Each year, I say I am going to take time off and attend. Each year, I have not yet. I did enjoy news clips on what the advancements are. If I heard right, one of them is a combine that drives itself. I know tractors and combines go through the field without the farmer steering but they still need the driver to turn around in the field and unload the bin.
Who knows what will be next.
One thing for sure, we know there will always be something better coming; some new advancement to make the profession safer.
Now, if only Mother Nature and the commodities would look after the safety of farmers as well!
Who knows what better is coming!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.