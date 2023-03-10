Spring yard work

Warmer weather and longer days are starting to show up, giving so many of us hope and excitement for the new growing season. Even though it is very tempting to start yard and garden work to clean up from the winter, we need to beware of "False Spring", where the warm days can be followed by cold snaps and potential spring blizzards that will visit the region at some point in March and April.

Cleaning up flower beds, gardens, and early lawn mowing will remove protective dead plant materials that help serve as an insulating buffer from the continued cold snaps that will probably show up in the next month or so. Tender plant material that is exposed to the cold weather can cause damage that can weaken or even kill plant material. Here are some tips to consider now, and through mid-April on gardening related jobs in our very uncertain weather.

