At Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting, the council voted to postpone approval of the Memorial Drive Bid for the 2022 Memorial Drive Paving and Storm Sewer Improvements.
Council member Larry Miller made the motion to postpone the vote, saying he wanted to “give the public more time to make comments.” The three council members present - Miller, David Baltz and David Schmidt - all voted Yes to postpone the vote. Council member Chris Myers was as excused absence due to a business committment.
Ryan Kavan with JEO Construction said two bids were received, both about 5 percent higher than estimated, which, with current economic conditions, is not unreasonable, he added. He recommended the council approve the lower bid of $1,088,911.90 from Myers Construction. The second bid was from Beaumont Enterprise for $1,152,783.00. With the postponement of the approval the topic will be again on the agenda for the next meeting.
The council approved Ordinance 1253, the Landkamer Addition Subdivision after a short public hearing. City Administrator Dan Knoell explained a key point of the issue was finding a Ordinance 45 from 1904 which vacated an alley and allowed it to be divided and absorbed into neighboring lots. Ordinance 1253 could then be approved to redrawn lots lines. Knoell explained that a building encroached on a lot line and by redrawing the lines, the lots are now free and clear in the event a property owner wants to sell property.
In other business, the council approved the rosters for the Broken Bow Volunteer Ambulance Service, the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department Service and the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department Officers. Beginning April 5, 2022, the fire department officers are
- Fire Chief: Jason Baum
- 1st Asst. Chief: Kem Oatman
- 2nd Asst Chief: Dustin Watson
- Fire Captains: Lance Oatman, Joe Franssen, Jeff PLaster and Levin Kreitman
- President: Andy Taylor
- Vice-President: Jess Taylor
- Secretary: Cody Neville
- Treasurer: JD White
- Board members: 2022 three-year term Zeke Atchison; 2021 three-year term Bill Hendricks; and 2020 Three-year term Ryan Anderson.
The council also approved an application from Ka-Boomers Enterprises, Inc., Wahoo, Neb., to sell fireworks in 2022.
The next council meeting is Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building Auditorium in Broken Bow.
