According to major news sources, former Vice-President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States, winning over current President Donald Trump.
The Associated Press called the election Friday evening as votes coming in from Pennsylvania put Biden over the needed 270 to win.
ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX news sources also announced Biden's election this morning.
With Biden's election, his running mate, Kamala Harris, will become the first woman Vice-President of the U.S.
Votes from at least four states have not net been completed, though Biden carries a slight lead in those counts.
