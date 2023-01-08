This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Jan. 5, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I was delighted to find that ABC was broadcasting the Bengals-Bills NFL game Monday night, yet it didn’t stop me from channel surfing a bit. Not too far into the game, I flipped back to ABC to see NFL players kneeling in prayer and covering tear-stained faces.
I missed the collapse of Buffalo Bill’s safety Demar Hamlin on live TV though I did catch it on the Internet. Even in replay, it was shocking.
We see so many see sports injuries. Monday night it was different. As the commentators said, “There was no ‘Thumbs Up,’” that we’ve all come to expect.
The commentators had the unenviable task of filling time and space. They did good, I believe. One beautiful post I saw said the ESPN anchors proved that saying, “I don’t know,” is as important to good journalism as saying, “I know.”
ESPN’s Ryan Clark spoke eloquently and genuinely, relating his own experience as an NFL player rushed to the hospital during a game. He related what it was like to be hospitalized, the impact it had on his teammates and what their support meant to him. He as did so many also did, emphasized what had happened was bigger than football, it was about more than the game. He also said, “I’m no medical expert, but when they do CPR, that means the heart’s not beating.” Later into the night, we learned that Hamlin’s heart had indeed stopped and he was resuscitated on the field with CPR and AED. Hamlin, age 24, is in his second season with the Bills.
Clark also talked about his love, his passion for the game, and the love and passion for the game that professional players must have to go out on the field each week. I don’t recall the details but he related when he was young, 8 or 11, someone put a football in his hands. When that happened, Clark said, “I knew it.” He knew that football was his dream, his goal, his life, and he made it happen.
We all should be so lucky.
New Year’s is known as a time for resolutions. Some people make them and some people don’t. If you haven’t made one yet but want to, here’s a suggestion. What are your priorities, what do you love to do, what are your dreams? Work on making them happen in 2023.
Monday evening, hundreds of thousands prayed and hoped for Demar Hamlin. As of Tuesday, he remained in critical condition. Let’s continue the best hopes and prayers for him, and let’s continue the goals and best dreams for ourselves as well.
