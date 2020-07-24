Nebraska Game and Parks NG&P Big horn sheep news

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for a 2020 bighorn sheep lottery permit through Aug. 7.

Only Nebraska residents are eligible.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Apply at OutdoorNebraska.org or at a Game and Parks district office or service center via phone or through a provided drop box. Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/locations for office locations and phone numbers.

The 2020 bighorn sheep season is Dec. 1-22. One permit has been authorized for 2020.

