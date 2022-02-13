This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Feb. 10, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
On Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022), I counted 594 legislative bills and 32 legislative resolutions before the Unicameral. (I’m not sure I found them all.)
Also on Tuesday, there were 21 priority bills and resolutions listed by senators and six bills listed as priority by committees. The final date for priority submissions is Feb. 22 so we’re bound to see more.
It got me to thinking, what are my priority bills? Hence, I waded through 24 legal-pages of LB and LR information and ended up with about a dozen sticky notes on that document.
Here are only a few (of the several) I’m following:
LB543 “Adopt the Agricultural Equipment Right-To-Repair Act” The intent of this bill is to allow farmers to fix their own machinery. Simple, right? But farm equipment is loaded with computers. Manufacturers and developers want to protect their software. Farmers don’t want to pay high prices for someone to swap out a chip. There’s a lot to this bill and it’s one worth following.
LB1057 “Change provisions relating to Class III school districts” One of the things this would do is eliminate repeated four year elections for schools like Loup County and replace them with school board public hearings. Members of the Loup County school district were in Lincoln Tuesday to testify before a committee on this one.
LB986 and LB987 have the same title “Adopt the School District Property Tax Limitation Act” There are a lot of numbers in the written intents of these bills. What I garner right off the top is 986 would prohibit school districts from raising property taxes beyond two and a half percent and 987 says three percent. Proposals that affect schools and/or promise a decrease in property taxes are always of interest.
LR264CA - “Constitutional amendment to prohibit the imposition of taxes other than retail consumption taxes and excise tax” Proponents say it would boost employment and investment and be more fair. Opposition say the burden would fall on the middle income brackets and leave local government entirely dependent upon the state for funding. There is also concern about “border bleed,” that is, the 45 percent of Nebraska’s population living close to other states who could pop across the border to buy things. If passed, it would be on the November, 2022 ballot for voters to decide. For reference, it’s sometimes call EPIC (Eliminate Property, Income and Corporate taxes). Keep an eye on this one, folks.
LR282CA - “Constitutional amendment to eliminate the requirement to nominate and elect members of the Legislature in a non-partisan manner” I’m against it. The last thing we need in politics and government right now is more partisanship. Having a non-partisan (in name, at least) Unicameral is a good reminder we are all in this together and that the good of the people of Nebraska comes before party affiliation.
