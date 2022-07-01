A bird in a sub-station was the cause of a power outage Thursday evening in Broken Bow. A city spokesperson said the outage, with occurred shortly before 6 p.m., lasted 30 to 40 minutes. It affected the southeast corner of the city. Shoppers at Grocery Kart on east Hwy 2 were suddenly shopping in the dark! The automatic doors were propped open and staff continued to help and serve customers, according to store manager Steve Fowler. "We continued to do business," Fowler said.

