Game and Parks to offer virtual 'Birds and Books' workshop Jan. 19
Educators for preschool-aged children are invited to the virtual “Birds and Books” educator workshop Jan. 19, which focuses on using literature books to teach science concepts.
This free, virtual workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will receive bird-related and science-focused lesson ideas, bird-related literature books, Birds of Nebraska Field Guide and two hours of approved in-service.
Registration is required. See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.org for the registration link.
Nebraska is home to more than 450 species of birds. From farm to ranch, small town to large city, birds can be found in nearly every habitat. Birds are easy to see and fun to watch, creating a fantastic opportunity to learn about science.
For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.
Explore the science behind common nature finds in six-part “Science Of” series
Hibernation. Protective fur, feathers or scales. Lichens.
On the surface, these topics may all seem unrelated, but each is a part of a six-week virtual webinar series, “The Science Of”, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The series, taught by Game and Parks educators, starts Jan. 14 and will take place at 3 p.m. CST via Zoom.
The series is designed to explore the science behind everyday things people see or hear about nature or animals — even sometimes those found in their own backyard.
This series will feature:
- Jan. 14: The Science of … Hibernation
- Jan. 21: The Science of … Body Coverings
- Jan. 28: The Science of … Turtles
- Feb. 4: The Science of … Mosses and Lichens
- Feb. 11: The Science of … Threatened and Endangered Species
- Feb. 18: The Science of … Wetlands
The webinars are free, but require pre-registration. Sign up for one or all of the webinars at calendar.outdoornebraska.org or through the Game and Parks’ Facebook page at Facebook.com/NEGameandParks. Those registered will receive a confirmation email with a password to login to the webinar at the specific date and time.
Unable to attend a live event? Each virtual webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education channel on YouTube. Search “Nebraska Game and Parks Education” on YouTube and subscribe for future videos.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
