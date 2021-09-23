The following information is a press release from Jason Baum, Fire Chief, Broken Bow Fire Department the evening of Sept. 23, 2021.
The death of James Bissonette is a possible line of duty death. The Broken Bow Fire Department assisted Bridgeport (Nebraska) in the wildfires. After after they returned, the Broken Bow Fire Department had two firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19, one of which was Bissonette.
On Friday morning (Sept. 24, 2021), the Broken Bow Fire Department is going to meet the body of James Bissonette and his family at the Custer County line. If anyone would like to pay the respects to James, they are welcome to line the streets or the highway as they make their way into Broken Bow. They will travel along Highway 2 into Broken Bow and then to go Govier Brothers Mortuary. The time of arrival is undetermined currently but will be posted as soon as available.
