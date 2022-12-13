Around 5 p.m., little balls of snow are falling in Broken Bow. According to one model on the National Weather Service's website, snow should begin in earnest in the Broken Bow area around 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022) with an accumulation of around an inch by midnight. There could be another half inch by 6 a.m. tomorrow with another half inch or so by the end of the storm. Use caution when traveling as the winds can whip up even small amount of snow to create visibility problems.
Terri Licking reported from Thedford about 10:30 a.m. this morning, saying, “It was raining all night, .30 " from our official weather person in Thedford. This is just shy of 2" after three hours of snow, taken at 9 a.m. (Tueesday, 12/13/22), measured with ruler. In town only has one inch. Praying our electricity stays on, an all electric home is no fun in that case. Hoarding water (for bathroom use)."
