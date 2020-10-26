Cold temperatures are forecast for tonight, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 with lows in the single digits to below zero in Central Nebraska and into the Sandhills.
Broken Bow could see a low of 7 degrees overnight with a windchill of -2, Mullen 4 with a wind chill of -8 and Ogallala -4 with a wind chill of -15.
Daytime highs for Custer County today should be near 22 with mostly cloudy skies.
Weather will slowly improve through the week with daytime highs on Tuesday forecast to be 34 and by Friday, temps should be in the upper 50s.
Night time temps will also rise with Tuesday night forecast to be 15 and overnight lows to be in the 20s by end of the week.
Unofficially Broken Bow received three to four inches of snow over the weekend.
Here are some snow totals from the National Weather Service
- 3 inches, two miles south/southwest of Burwell, 7 a.m., Sunday, 10/25/20
- 3.5 inches, Merna, 7 a.m., Sunday 10/25/20
- 4 inches, nine miles northwest of Anselmo, 8:30 a.m., Sunday, 10/25/20
- 2 inches and still snowing, four miles west of Merna, 9 a.m., Sunday, 10/25/20
- 4 inches and still snowing, 14 miles northeast of Mullen, 9:25 a.m., 10/25/20
- 3 inches, eight miles west of Stapleton, 4:19 p.m., Sunday, 10/25/20
- 8 inches, 30 miles south of Valentine, 6:15 p.m., Sunday, 10/25/20
- 5 inches, two day total, Ord, 8 a.m., Monday, 10/26/20
For Sunday, Broken Bow had a high of 27 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and a low of 16.
