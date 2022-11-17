There will be bitter cold tonight with temps ranging from 5 below zero to five above zero. Northwesterly winds tonight (11/17/22) will lead to wind chills of 10 below to around 10 below Friday morning. Broken Bow will see wind chills in the negative single digits and may reach as low as -14 by early Friday morning. Northern parts of the Panhandle may see windchills as low as -20.

If you must be outdoors, limit your time. Make sure your vehicle is in reliable operating condition if driving. Take care of outdoor animals and don't forget your pets. Make sure pets have a warm, dry place with food and water.

