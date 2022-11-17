There will be bitter cold tonight with temps ranging from 5 below zero to five above zero. Northwesterly winds tonight (11/17/22) will lead to wind chills of 10 below to around 10 below Friday morning. Broken Bow will see wind chills in the negative single digits and may reach as low as -14 by early Friday morning. Northern parts of the Panhandle may see windchills as low as -20.
If you must be outdoors, limit your time. Make sure your vehicle is in reliable operating condition if driving. Take care of outdoor animals and don't forget your pets. Make sure pets have a warm, dry place with food and water.
For Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Custer-including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, and Broken Bow 113 PM CST Thu Nov 17 2022 /1213 PM MST Thu Nov 17 2022: Isolated to scattered snow showers will continue to track to the south southeast along a corridor from Valentine to Broken Bow this afternoon. Within the heaviest snow showers, visibilities may be briefly reduced to under a half a mile. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH are possible within the showers which will also contribute to reduced visibilities. Though accumulating snows are not expected with the showers, there may be a potential for slick spots on roadways as snow melts and possibly freezes to road surfaces. Exercise caution when traveling this afternoon in these areas and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility.
For Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-Deuel-Western Cherry-including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Chappell, Big Springs, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore 319 PM CST Thu Nov 17 2022 /219 PM MST Thu Nov 17 2022/: WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...Wind chills near or below 20 below zero.From midnight CST/11 PM MST/ tonight to 10 AM CST/9 AM MST/ Friday. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Highs for Custer County on Friday should be around 28 with a low overnight of 16. Saturday should be around 33 with a low of 17. A high of 50 is forecast for Sunday (11/20/22).
