The Blaine County Courthouse in Blaine County, Neb., will be closed to public access starting Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Due to concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blaine County encourages citizens to use online services or mail to do courthouse business. We are attempting to do our part to limit the opportunity for community spread.
Our offices will continue to be staffed and we are here to take your phone calls and emails. If you feel you business cannot be conducted in this manner, please contact us to set up other arrangements.
For resources, please visit the Blaine County website at www.blainecounty.ne.gov or the Nebraska Association of County Officials website at www.nacone.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.