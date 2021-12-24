This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the Dec. 23, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
There are few things more beautiful than a winter wonderland scene with everything covered in a thick layer of fresh snow. It’s best viewed from the living room window with a cup of hot cocoa in hand. But what about the animals who live out there in the elements, how do they handle the snow and cold? They put on blankets of course.
Now I’m not talking about the nylon blankets you sometimes see on horses. There is a naturally occurring blanket that animals don in a storm; the snow itself. You might think that being covered in snow would be the last thing they would want in a storm, but seeing snow on the back of an animal is a good sign.
First of all, if snow sets on their back without melting, it indicates that their body heat is staying where it should be; inside. If the hair is doing it’s job, it won’t let any heat escape from the body and the snow will sit on the animal’s back without melting.
Second, the snow can act as another layer of insulation. A thick layer of snow, or even ice, will keep the wind and cold from getting through to the skin. It acts just like a coat by keeping the elements out and the heat in.
You may have heard a saying going around, "If you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring them in." This can apply to small dogs and cats, but animals native to this area are far more adapted to the harsh elements. As long as they have access to feed and water, they have the capability to keep warm.
It doesn’t look like we’ll be having a white Christmas this year, but when the snow does come, take a minute to appreciate the intricate workings of our beautiful ecosystem. The snow and cold can be harsh, but the animals are built to adapt to it. So grab a cup of hot cocoa and a blanket (maybe not of snow) and enjoy the beautiful snowy scene.
