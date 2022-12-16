Weather warnings and advisories are set to expire this evening (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022) although blowing snow is a still a possibility through the night as wind gradually decrease. Cold is forecast for next week which could bring with it dangerous wind chills.
High are forecast to be in the 30s for Custer County over the weekend with wndchillls in the single digits. Monday through Wednesday, daytime highs in the teens will have windchills in the negative teens and twenties. Thursday, Dec. 22, daytime high could be 4 degrees with a windchill of -35.
