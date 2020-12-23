The National Weather Service has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING for the following counties in Nebraska - Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Blaine, Loup and Custer including the cities of Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor and Broken Bow.
Additional snow accumulations up to two inches are possible, Winds are gusting up to 60 mph.
The BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect until 6 p.m. this evening (Wed. Dec. 23, 2020).
Plan on hazardous road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, include near whiteout conditions. Strong winds can also cause tree damage.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
