According to graphics released by the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte early this morning (Monday, Dec. 12, 2022), the Broken Bow area won’t see snow out of the impending winter snow until Tuesday. Custer County will see rain for most of Monday with a chance of thunderstorms between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday. A rain and snow mix is forecast for Tuesday afternoon, changing to all snow by 9 p.m. Tuesday witha possible accumulation around two inches. Broken Bow may remain above freezing until Tuesday afternoon. High winds will accompany the storm system making for potential whiteout conditions for areas that do receive snow.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect from midnight tonight (Monday, 12/12/22) through Thursday morning for Cherry, Hooker, Arthur and Deuel Counties and all Nebraska counties west into the Panhandle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.