In recent weeks, a decline in donations has caused the American Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20%. This drop in donations could lead to a seasonal blood shortage, which can negatively impact patient care at hospitals across the country.
The Red Cross needs donors to make an appointment now to give in August. As a thank-you for helping, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be entered to win gas for a year and will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Blaine County - Dunning, Aug. 9, 12 - 6 p.m., Sandhills High School, 107 Gandy Avenue, PO Box 29.
Custer County - Ansley, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ansley High School, 1124 Cameron, P.O. Box 370. Merna, Aug. 18, 12 - 6 p.m., Community Center, 428 East Center.
Garfield County - Burwell, Aug. 23, 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, 727 I St.
Holt County - Atkinson Aug. 24, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 206 West 5th St. Chambers Aug. 22, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 103 N. Norvell. ONeill Aug 8, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 410 West Douglas Street
Hooker County - Mullen, Aug. 8, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hooker County Community Center, 36351 Fairground Road
Howard - Saint Paul, Aug. 12, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Howard County Medical Center, 1113 Sherman St. and Aug. 22, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Paul, 423 Howard Ave.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services, said. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. (terms apply Visit rcblood.org/fuel for details.)
