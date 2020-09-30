Preparing for blood drive Sept 30 2020

Red Cross personnel prepare for a blood drive at the Broken Bow Municipal Building Sept. 30, 2020.

 Mona Weatherly

The Red Cross is holding a blood drive today at the Broken Bow Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Avenue. The hours are 1-6:15 p.m.

The next blood drive at the Municipal Building is Oct. 7, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

