Donate blood

OMAHA - June 9, 2023 - A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients. The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.  

World Blood Donor Day, gifts for donors

