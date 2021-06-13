This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the June 10, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Ernest Hemingway is credited as saying “Writing is easy. You just sit at your typewriter and bleed.”
I’ve done enough creative writing to understand what old Papa meant. And I’ll add that when writing for local media, you sweat, too.
I’ve said more than once that, for all the people I’ve contacted about 30x30, only one has been invited to the discussion, the Director of the Nebraska Game and Parks. Yesterday, Guy Mills, Jr. reminded me, that he, too, was asked to contribute to the discussion. In front of not only the Governor but also to a crowd of about 150 people!
I don’t mind saying that he’s correct. When I’m wrong, I’m wrong. Besides, as soon as he started talking about it, I remembered the April email he sent. It accompanied his Opinion letter on 30x30 that was published in the April 29 issue.
On April 26, Mills emailed that his corn growers group spent a lot of time discussing 30x30 with elected officials. He added the national office had meetings with top level USDA officials and informed them of their opposition.
Yes, with a weekly newspaper you have the opportunity to make a mistake or two in front of a lot of people. You also have the advantage of being able to correct them, too! My apologies to Guy for the omission.
We’re writing a lot about 30x30 these days. It’s important that property owners in Nebraska know what’s going on so they can make informed decisions. To provide the best info, I read, I research, I ask questions, I verify and then I read some more. That’s where all the sweat comes in!
As for the tears, I haven’t cried over 30x30...yet. The scope of Executive Order 140080 is huge. It contains not only 30x30 but it also talks climate change, all cars electric by 2050, waterways and more.
I told Guy I’d set the record straight. When he emailed me to say he didn’t feel it necessary to mention my mistake, he also told me that Cargill has developed a plan to put harnesses and hoods on cattle to capture methane when they belch, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Surely, I thought, this is a crazy story about something that is in the “Let’s think about this and not really do it” phase.
Go ahead. I dare you. Do an Internet search on “Cargill cattle masks” and look at the results.
Organizations reporting on the masks include bizjournal.com, ttnnews.com, autoblog.com, financialpost.com, bloombergquint.com, thecounter.org, thedairyalliance.com and eenews.net.
I did a quick search on Cargill.com and, so far, the only reference I’ve found on masks had to do with the COVID pandemic.
Here’s information from bloombergquint.com dated June 1, 2021: “The mask-like accessory was developed by U.K. startup Zelp Ltd., which claims it can reduce methane emissions by more than half. Cargill said Tuesday it expects to start offering the devices to European dairy farmers in 2022. The companies haven’t set a price yet, but Zelp says an annual subscription fee may start at about $80 a cow.”
In case you’re wondering (like I did), how the cow is to eat and drink, the fancy little device is strapped onto the cow’s nose above the nostrils. It doesn’t extend down across the mouth. It appears to be available in basic black, utilitarian gray and a nice royal blue.
I double-dog dare you to look up Zelp Ltd (https://www.zelp.co) on the Internet to see more.
Perhaps this is where the tears come in. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
